It all may go down to the fact that the Bears need to get the most out of Smith before he's gone. He says he's not backing down and that he felt disrespected by the organization, burning all bridges back to Soldier Field.

In reality, no one's going to overpay for a player who openly wants to leave, not even for a budding star like Roquan Smith. So, if the Raiders come on knocking, offering one of the best RBs in the game for him, there's just no way the Bear should turn them down. But then again, we've seen them do crazier things.