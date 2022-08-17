Preschool Teacher Ashley Richards Caught Punching 4-Year-Old Boy On School Playground

School is not solely about education and being social. It also acts as one of the largest surveillance for children's welfare. When a child enters a classroom, a meticulous teacher will observe the student. The educator can identify what youth is neglected or physically abused at home. An experienced instructor may detect emotional or sexual abuse when tuned into a child's behavior.

But, what happens when the playground becomes dark, and the authoritative figure transforms into something beyond disciplinarian? The teacher can no longer see a child's sadness because they're the problem, and describing their direction to the student as anything less than draconian is an understatement.

Witnesses say they saw daycare school teacher Ashley Richards punching a 4-year-old boy with an open and closed fist several times in the play area outside KinderCare Learning Center in Dunedin, Florida. Richards denied the event to the police, but most witnesses are digitally prepared.