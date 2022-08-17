Alexandra Daddario Enjoys A Few Minutes Of ‘Dog Snuggling’ With Eunice

"Dog snuggling" seems to be a favorite pastime for Alexandra Daddario and her pooch Eunice. It’s just what the actress needs to take the edge off during her hectic Hollywood lifestyle.

It's no secret Daddario, 36, snagged the leading role in the upcoming gothic horror series Mayfair Witches to premiere in 2023 . The actress has been sharing behind the scene snippets during filming on Instagram over the last few months. This summer the White Lotus star also tied the knot with producer Andrew Form at a New Orleans wedding in June.