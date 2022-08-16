Kate Beckinsale's Funny Birthday Video for Her Dog Is Too Cute

Kate Beckinsale’s cats Willow and Clive may be the stars of her Instagram feed, but that doesn’t mean her Pomeranian dog Myf isn’t getting the same amount of attention in her household.

The little fluffball enjoyed some social media spotlight recently when she celebrated her 10th birthday in a cute tutu dress, complete with a little cake and candle and a few of the 49-year-old Hollywood A-lister’s friends as guests. As with most of Beckinsale’s Instagram posts, this one takes a hilarious turn. Watch it below.