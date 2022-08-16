Kate Beckinsale's Funny Birthday Video for Her Dog Is Too Cute

Kate Beckinsale’s cats Willow and Clive may be the stars of her Instagram feed, but that doesn’t mean her Pomeranian dog Myf isn’t getting the same amount of attention in her household.

The little fluffball enjoyed some social media spotlight recently when she celebrated her 10th birthday in a cute tutu dress, complete with a little cake and candle and a few of the 49-year-old Hollywood A-lister’s friends as guests. As with most of Beckinsale’s Instagram posts, this one takes a hilarious turn. Watch it below.

Myf’s 10th Birthday

In the video, the actress is holding Myf in her arms and standing alongside two friends, one of whom is holding a plate with a little cake and candle on it.

“It’s Myf’s birthday and she’s 10,” Beckinsale says. She and her friends sing the Happy Birthday song and the candle is blown out.

But it turns out there’s more to celebrate.

Two More Reasons To Celebrate

The Jolt star tells her friends that it’s also International Cat Day and instructs them to get the cats. They go off frame and return with Clive and Willow along with a fourth human friend, then attempt to sing some International Cat Day song.

But Beckinsale’s not done yet with the celebrations. She announces that it’s also International Female Orgasm Day, but the two male members of the group don’t seem too thrilled to celebrate that one, so they make a quick exit.

The actress captioned her hilarious post, “Happy birthday Myf 💕 happy #internationalcatday and happy #internationalfemaleorgasmday unless you happen to have the gays over (ps this was yesterday but I had bad service).”

Recreating 'Lady And The Tramp'

More recently, Beckinsale recreated the famous spaghetti scene from the Disney animated classic, Lady and the Tramp, with Myf and herself as the stars.

She captioned it, “Oh this is the night. It’s a beautiful night. We call it Bella Notte,” and it shows the two of them chewing on a strand of spaghetti until their mouths nearly touch.

Fashionable Dog

Myf is just as fashionable as the two cats, too, which makes perfect sense since their mom is one of Hollywood’s most stylish women and loves to dress up all of her pets in adorable outfits.

Back in April, she posted a video of Myf doing a little performance for the camera while wearing a cute pink hoodie.

And in October last year, Myf gave off fashion model vibes when she struck a pose on the bed wearing a blue and white striped outfit.

