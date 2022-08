Well, the setting couldn't be better, but the matchup certainly could. This year's 'Field of Dreams' game will feature two teams with no postseason aspirations, as the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds travel to Dyersville, Iowa, to try and relive the magic from Kevin Costner's classic film.

But even though a playoff berth isn't in play here, these two teams will still do their best to put on a show and top last year's dramatic clash between White Sox and Yankees.