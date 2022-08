The CrossFitter has been in recovery mode for quite some time after the 2021 Games when she severely injured her elbow during Event 12 in early August. The athlete attempted a 190-pound snatch and dislocated her elbow mid-rep, being forced to medically withdraw from the competition.

Since then, she's undergone Tommy John surgery to repair the damage and is now in better shape than ever.

"5th FITTEST ON EARTH, comeback complete," she summed up her stellar competitive season while sharing photos from the 2022 Games.

"One year ago in THIS moment, Saturday night in the coliseum, my CrossFit Games ended. I was in 6th place. My elbow was destroyed and my heart was broken," she wrote in a separate post. "Every single day since, I woke up DETERMINED to prove to the world and to MYSELF that I could make this year my best yet."

