'Knowledge Is Power': 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Isn't Taking Dating Lightly

Lala Kent is ready to date -- but she's doing so with extreme caution.

Following her messy split from Randall Emmett last year, which occurred just months after the ex-couple welcomed their now-one-year-old daughter Ocean, the Vanderpump Rules star joked that she'd be hiring a private investigator to look into her potential dates. And, in a post shared on Instagram on August 7, she made it clear that she's still moving forward with that plan.

"Knowledge is power," Kent wrote in the caption of her photo, which featured the reality star wearing a white T-shirt, jean shorts, and white boots.