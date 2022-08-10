Lala Kent split from her former fiancé, Randall Emmett, in October 2021. And now, nearly one year later after accusing the film producer of being unfaithful, the Vanderpump Rules cast member is looking forward to her next love interest. However, as she begins dating, she's being sure to do her research on her potential suitors.
'Knowledge Is Power': 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Isn't Taking Dating Lightly
'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Member Lala Kent Had A Clear Message To Those Interested In Dating Her
Lala Kent is ready to date -- but she's doing so with extreme caution.
Following her messy split from Randall Emmett last year, which occurred just months after the ex-couple welcomed their now-one-year-old daughter Ocean, the Vanderpump Rules star joked that she'd be hiring a private investigator to look into her potential dates. And, in a post shared on Instagram on August 7, she made it clear that she's still moving forward with that plan.
"Knowledge is power," Kent wrote in the caption of her photo, which featured the reality star wearing a white T-shirt, jean shorts, and white boots.
Lala Kent's T-Shirt Mentioned A Private Investigator
In addition to sharing a telling caption to her image, Kent had a stern warning on her T-shirt, which read, "My PI knows everything about you.”
Although Kent hasn't gone public with any new relationships since splitting from Emmett in October 2021, she has spoken about her thoughts on dating, and her private efforts, on a number of occasions. And, during one particular interview earlier this year, she mentioned that she would be doing her research when it came to moving on to her next relationship.
Lala Kent Won't Consider Getting Involved In Anyone Until A 'Full Background Check' Has Been Conducted
While speaking to fans during an Amazon Live chat in February, via Us Weekly, Kent discussed her ideas for dating.
“I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check, and I mean in-depth,” Kent stated. “I got to see what your credit is. I need to know your family history. I need to know everything you’ve been involved with. I’m going deep.”
Lala Kent Has Secured A Go-To P.I.
According to Kent, she has hired someone to take care of her potential suitors.
“I now have, like, this PI guy who I just randomly send people to. I’m like, ‘Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I’m going to need to know his story,'" she explained to her audience.