Prosecutors say Dechaine kidnapped, tortured, sexually assaulted, and strangled Cherry in the woods of Bowdoin on July 6, 1988.

On that day, Sarah Cherry, who lived in Bowdoin, Maine with her mother, step-dad, and sister, was starting a new babysitting job.

At just after 8 a.m. the morning of July 6, 1988, the father of the family picked Sarah up and brought her back to their house, and by 9 a.m. that day, Sarah was alone at the home with the baby.

The mother called to check in on Sarah around noon and things seemed to be going well.