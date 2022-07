Billions of people around the world use social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Pinterest, and Instagram, but TikTok has exploded in popularity in recent years.

The Chinese-owned app has attracted primarily young people, who seem to prefer short, snappy videos over photos and long-form content.

Inspired by TikTok's success, Big Tech platforms have tried to reorient themselves toward video content. The latest to do so is Instagram, and users are not too happy with the changes.