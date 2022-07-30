Emily Ratajkowski Takes On Italy In Bikini

Close-up of Emily Ratajkowski
It has been alleged that Emily Ratajkowski is newly single after splitting from producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 34, after four years of marriage. Speculation began to circulate after Emily, who gave birth to the couple's baby 16 months ago, was first seen without her wedding band. A source informed Page Six without holding back. "He cheated. He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog."

However, we can't help but drool over this color bikini photo of the model on a lavish private boat trip over the Amalfi Coast of the Mediterranean.

Emily Is Colourful In Inamorata

In a photo dump, the model shared opulent glimpses of her  Amalfi Coast boat vacation in the Mediterranean. She shared pictures of her fresh seafood lunch and scenes from the Mediterranean.

Sea, and a glimpse of her seductive outfit for the afternoon: a sultry orange-tinted bikini from her Inamorata swim collection, accessorized with vibrant beaded necklaces, an oversized hat, an off-the-shoulder red cover-up, and a vintage gold Abella ring from the company's Aureum Collective.

Emily Models Her Swimwear So Well

Since Emily began her inamorata woman in 2017, she has been creative in moving it to the next level while continuing to develop lovely collections and having herself serve as the brand's model. She accomplishes this with ease. Just before summer, the Gone Girl star debuted a new line, and we adore how elegant Emily styled it. She complemented her look with a little gold waist chain while relaxing in a two-piece pink bikini with a design.

Sly's mom displayed her stunning body while wearing a flowery print swimsuit and green pants with polka dots. The bikini top emphasized her alluring cleavage and was tied in the middle, leaving the remaining material to fall to her belly button, emphasizing her trim waist.

The mother-of-one displayed the newest mix-and-match style by striking a seductive position by the beach while wearing her dark hair and showing off her beautiful curves.

Emily Gets Artistic With Her Pet

The model amusingly posed in the picture while cuddled up close to her adored dog Columbo on a vibrant rug in her house and shared it on Instagram on Friday. The actress mimics her dog by raising her "paws" and smiles at the camera while looking over her shoulder.

baby boy bumbi

She captioned the photo.

