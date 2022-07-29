Bikini-Clad Danica Patrick Takes A Dip

Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick is arguably the most recognizable woman in American racing, a pioneer who inspired many women to try their hand at racing. According to many experts, she is the primary reason why so many women have decided to follow in her footsteps and take up motor racing. Danica didn’t have any women to look up to when she decided to enter the sport, but she continues to blaze a path for other women to this day. Initially, she was marketed as the token woman in the sport that has been known as men only for decades, but that quickly changed and she was soon taken seriously. These days, she is revered and her accomplishments are undeniable.

Read on to see the photo and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Danica Patrick Brings A Tiny Bikini To Life!

Now retired from the sport, that does not mean she has not continued to forge a path for women in motorsports. In fact, she is just as busy as ever! She maintains a close connection with her die-hard fans across her social media networks, and on Instagram she has more than 872,000 followers. There, she is known for posting photos about her latest projects as well as sharing intimate moments with friends and family.

Always a trendsetter, she is also a bit of a fashionista, and in one photo, she can be seen flaunting a gorgeous, bikini top that showcases just how toned she still is. Looking like a formidable athlete, she enjoyed a pool dip. But there is a lot more to know about the racing queen.

Danica Last Competed In 2018

Danica Patrick
She may have stopped racing a few years ago, but she is still racing royalty, and her fans refer to her still as ‘The NASCAR Goddess'. Her time on the track defined a generation and it continues to resonate throughout the racing community, a fact that no one can take away from her!

Danica Was Influenced To Race By Her Parents

Danica Patrick
She began racing early, in part due to her mother and father, who were racers and mechanics that instilled the sport into their daughters, Danica, and Brooke. In the beginning, Danica crashed so much that she almost gave it up many times, yet she always came back. The rest, as they say, is her story!

Danica Possesses Laser Focus

Danica Patrick
Aside from steely determination and grit, Danica’s focus is what set her apart from many in the industry, and the precision needed to remain in the big leagues is something that is never lost on her competitors at the time.

