Vicki Gunvalson is speaking out about the recently-confirmed return of Tamra Judge to The Real Housewives of Orange County. Days after the news was revealed by Judge on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Gunvalson, who was an original star of the series, confirmed she had a heads up from her ex-co-star.
'I Started Crying Immediately': 'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Reacts To Tamra Judge's Return
The Latest
Vicki Gunvalson Got Emotional Over The News Of Tamra Judge's Return To 'RHOC'
Vicki Gunvalson spoke to OK! Magazine earlier this week, revealing that her longtime friend and former Real Housewives of Orange County castmate, Tamra Judge, spoke to her about her return to the Bravo reality series before announcing the news publicly.
"She [Tamra] said, 'I want you to be the first to know.' I started crying immediately," Gunvalson admitted. "There was a buzz out there [about her return], but there was also a buzz out there about mine."
Vicki Gunvalson Suspected She Too Would Be Asked Back To 'RHOC' For Season 17
"I thought my phone's gonna ring next," Gunvalson continued. "Then I asked her, if she was asked for a friend or full time role and she goes, 'They want me back full time.' I thought, 'Okay, well I have to be happy for it,' she really wants it really bad. She's so good on TV."
Gunvalson then said she's "gonna miss filming with" Tamra.
"It was good that we both got fired at the same time, but then I thought we'd be hired back at the same time. I don't really know what [Bravo's] long term goal is. I just have to take it as it comes," she concon
Vicki Gunvalson Filmed 'RHUGT' Season 2 Amid Her Split From Ex-Fiance Steve Lodge
Speaking of her decision to film Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip amid a messy split from Steve Lodge, Gunvalson said she told herself, "I'm gonna go and I'm gonna give up my all."
"But when I got there, between the travel and the negativity, it was a little tough," she recalled. "We were engaged. Our families were connected... It wasn't just how a boyfriend/girlfriend would break up. I didn't want the focus on me, but it was tough."
'RHOC' Alum Vicki Gunvalson Has A New Man In Her Life
Also during the interview, Gunvalson opened up about her new boyfriend, Michael, who she began dating earlier this year.
"He doesn't do social media. He always says 'Why are you on social media so much?' and I'm like, 'I'm just answering some DMs.' He goes 'What's a DM?" I'm just like, 'Okay. I love you!" she shared.
Judge and her cast mates are expected to begin filming The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 soon.