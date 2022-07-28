'I Started Crying Immediately': 'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Reacts To Tamra Judge's Return

Vicki Gunvalson spoke to OK! Magazine earlier this week, revealing that her longtime friend and former Real Housewives of Orange County castmate, Tamra Judge, spoke to her about her return to the Bravo reality series before announcing the news publicly.

"She [Tamra] said, 'I want you to be the first to know.' I started crying immediately," Gunvalson admitted. "There was a buzz out there [about her return], but there was also a buzz out there about mine."