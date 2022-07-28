Biden Refuses To End Trump Immigration Policy After SCOTUS Gives Him Green Light

Democratic lawmakers and activists reacted in fury when then-President Donald Trump's administration imposed the so-called Remain in Mexico policy, which forces migrants seeking asylum to await their court dates in Mexico.

During the 2020 campaign, President Joe Biden vowed to treat migrants better than his predecessor, but he has yet to fulfill this campaign promise.

The Supreme Court recently paved the way for Biden to repeal the controversial Remain in Mexico policy, but he is refusing to do so, according to a new report.