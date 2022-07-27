Skip Bayless Urges The Celtics To Trade For Kevin Durant

The NBA's free agency is on hold while the Kevin Durant drama gets settled. The two-time NBA champion wants to leave the Brooklyn Nets, yet they're reluctant to let him go at a discount.

Notably, it now seems like the Boston Celtics are eager to get a deal done, and have even made one of their biggest stars available in an attempt to land him.

This Is The Best Offer They Can Get

Jaylen Brown
Wikimedia | Dudek1337

Some think that trading Jaylen Brown would be a mistake. Skip Bayless, however, believes the Celtics need to do whatever it takes to get a deal done:

“If I’m Brooklyn, I don’t do this deal. But of the deals I know of, it’s easily the best deal on the table,” Bayless said. “And if I’m Boston, I would do whatever they ask. Ask me anything, I’ll throw it in. I don’t care."

Tatum Or Brown Should Be Available

Jayson Tatum
Wikimedia | Doppelganger.decoy

Skip — who's repeatedly called Kevin Durant the best player in the league — went as far as to say that even Jayson Tatum should be on the table in any potential trade for KD:

"I’m not going to give you both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but I will give you one or the other — whoever you want, I would give him. If you want Jayson Tatum to finish this off, you can have him. Because if you give me Jaylen Brown with Kevin Durant, I’m good," Bayless concluded.

Antoine Walker Calls Out The Celtics

Antoine Walker
Wikimedia | 2pac

But that's not what everybody feels. Recently, former Celtics star Antoine Walker called the front office out for even considering breaking up their young core right after making the NBA Finals:

"I am so disappointed this morning because I think this is a terrible decision," Walker said. This will be a terrible decision to go in, and I know people will be like, 'This is Kevin Durant. This is arguably a top three player in the league! Of course, you make a trade for that.' You don't tear up what you've worked so hard to build."

Celtics Need To Keep The Young Stars, Says Walker

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum
Giphy | Boston Celtics

Walker adds that, as great as Durant is, you just can't trade a bunch of guys in their mid-twenties for an aging star who's already 33 years old:

"We are talking about a team that is young. I know everybody hates to talk about age, but ... Jaylen Brown is 25, Tatum is 24, Smart's 28, Robert Williams is 24. Your core is young. You just lost in the sixth game of the finals. Everything is in place, and I was just giving them praise for having the best summer, to me, out of every team in the league," said Walker.

One would only guess that the Celtics would have moved past their desire to break up their Brown-Tatum duo at this point. They were on the verge of a championship just a couple of months ago, so maybe all they need is another chance.

