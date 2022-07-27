Skip Bayless Urges The Celtics To Trade For Kevin Durant

Walker adds that, as great as Durant is, you just can't trade a bunch of guys in their mid-twenties for an aging star who's already 33 years old:
"We are talking about a team that is young. I know everybody hates to talk about age, but ... Jaylen Brown is 25, Tatum is 24, Smart's 28, Robert Williams is 24. Your core is young. You just lost in the sixth game of the finals. Everything is in place, and I was just giving them praise for having the best summer, to me, out of every team in the league," said Walker.
One would only guess that the Celtics would have moved past their desire to break up their Brown-Tatum duo at this point. They were on the verge of a championship just a couple of months ago, so maybe all they need is another chance.