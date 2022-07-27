Salma Hayek Stuns In High-Slit Velvet Dress

Currently, with more than 21.5 million followers on Instagram, Salma likes to play dress-up and gives glimpses into her home life whenever she plays dress-up. In one post, Salma brought considerable heat in black and blue velvet, a floor-length dress that included a slit up the side to accentuate her legs and a low cut to show off her cleavage. Never one to shy away from her beauty, the photo was a hit with her fans, who can’t seem to get enough of the star. But there’s more to Salma than meets the eye. What other interesting facts are there regarding Miss Hayek?