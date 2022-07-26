Missing Texas Mom Christina Powell Found Dead In Her Car

Her mother, Claudia Mobley, said she saw her daughter drive away from the home in her black 2020 Nissan Rogue, which bears the license plate PYJ 8564, loved ones and authorities said.
In a Facebook post, her mother wrote, "My sweet daughter Chrissy Lee is missing. She left here Tuesday morning on her way to work. She never made it to work and we haven’t seen or heard from her since. If anybody has any information, please let me know. I love her and miss her. Keep us in your prayers."
Family and friends continued to post information on Facebook seeking help finding Powell and solving the mystery of where she could be.
This week, her mother wrote a sad update, "My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, deceased. I am heartbroken. Thank you all for your prayers."