Missing Texas Mom Christina Powell Found Dead In Her Car

There was no apparent trauma to her body, local outlet My San Antonio reports, and the body had been there for at least a week. A security guard noticed a foul odor which lead him to discovering the body. The cause of death is under investigation.

Christina "Chrissy" Lee Powell, 39, was seen rushing out of her home shortly after 10:34 a.m. on July 5, according to a doorbell camera video provided to Fox News Digital.

Powell has two sons, ages 3 and 12, and loved ones said it was completely unlike her to simply disappear without contacting her family or friends.