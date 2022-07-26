Missing Texas Mom Christina Powell Found Dead In Her Car

Christina Powell
Misaha Black

Jessica Powers

A 39-year-old Texas mother of two who was last seen rushing from her home while running late to work has been found dead.

Christina Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.

Police Have Not Released A Cause Of Dead For Christina Powell

Christina Powell
Misaha Black

There was no apparent trauma to her body, local outlet My San Antonio reports, and the body had been there for at least a week. A security guard noticed a foul odor which lead him to discovering the body. The cause of death is under investigation.

Christina "Chrissy" Lee Powell, 39, was seen rushing out of her home shortly after 10:34 a.m. on July 5, according to a doorbell camera video provided to Fox News Digital.

Powell has two sons, ages 3 and 12, and loved ones said it was completely unlike her to simply disappear without contacting her family or friends.

Powell Had A Medical Condition That Required Care

Christina Powell
Misaha Black

Powell was carrying a purse, but neglected to take her cell phone or her Apple Watch with her, which she would use to regularly communicate with family and friends.

According to a missing poster from San Antonio Police Department, Powell has "diagnosed medical conditions that require a doctor's care," though police did not elaborate on what exactly that condition was and if it could have contributed to her death.

Powell Called Her Work To Say She'd Be Late

Christina Powell missing poster
Misaha Black

Powell reportedly called the office where she worked as a paralegal to tell them she would be late, and told her mother the same thing when she called her as she was rushing out the door.

But hours later, a colleague showed up at the family’s Apple Creek home to check in on Powell because she did not show up at the office at all, which was completely unlike her.

When the colleague showed up at the time, she spoke to Powell's 12-year-old son, who at that point still thought his mother had arrived at work as planned. The family then contacted the police to report her missing and attempt to figure out what could have happened to her.

Her Mother Took To Facebook For Help

Footage of her leaving her house.
Misaha Black

Her mother, Claudia Mobley, said she saw her daughter drive away from the home in her black 2020 Nissan Rogue, which bears the license plate PYJ 8564, loved ones and authorities said. 

In a Facebook post, her mother wrote, "My sweet daughter Chrissy Lee is missing. She left here Tuesday morning on her way to work. She never made it to work and we haven’t seen or heard from her since. If anybody has any information, please let me know. I love her and miss her. Keep us in your prayers."

Family and friends continued to post information on Facebook seeking help finding Powell and solving the mystery of where she could be.

This week, her mother wrote a sad update, "My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, deceased. I am heartbroken. Thank you all for your prayers."

Powell Did Not Act Out Of The Ordinary The Day She Went Missing

Police are investigating.
Shutterstock | 989774

Mobley, who also lives at the home, had spoken to her daughter that morning but noted there was nothing unusual about their conversation.

"We didn’t really have any kind of in-depth conversation. It was basically, ‘Good morning.’ She told me she was late," Mobley said. "Then, she was leaving for work and I told her to be careful. And I probably told her, ‘I love you.’"

Powell's Facebook showed a happy mother who recently got two puppies. She shared photos of her sons and seemed to live a happy life without any concerns or issues.

