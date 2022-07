Who rocks just a thong while tanning? The English model, Demi Rose, seemed to enjoy herself immensely in Spain. Recently, Demi lazed in the sun on a little, rocky island close to Ibiza.

The bombshell shared a sun-drenched update on Instagram over the weekend. In the three treats she shared, Demi was seen lounging in the sun sans a bikini top and with her hat over her breasts.

Check out the post below.