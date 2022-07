Billionaire Elon Musk, considered to be the richest man in the world, offered in April to buy the social networking company Twitter for $44 billion.

Twitter accepted Musk's offer, but the founder of Tesla and SpaceX gradually backed out, formally terminating the deal last month.

Though Musk's decision hardly came as a surprise to analysts and Silicon Valley watchers, the whole ordeal has apparently had an impact on Twitter's business.