Hailee Steinfeld Looks Smoking In A Hot Pink Bikini

Hailee is into having "everything in moderation" including her diet. The model makes sure she eats when hungry and concentrates on taking in as much nutrition as possible to ensure proper training. In an interview with Women's Health, the music star outlined her lifestyle choices. For breakfast, she takes juice and oatmeal to get the fuel needed to work out. She eats a lot of fresh food and makes sure to always stay hydrated.

The actress partnered with Core Hydration and states it has served "as a reminder of the importance of staying hydrated and living that healthy lifestyle". The one thing she does not eat is beets. She makes sure her health and diet stay in moderation.