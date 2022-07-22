Hailee Steinfeld Looks Smoking In A Hot Pink Bikini

Hailee Steinfeld has been rocking various fabulous bikini outfits putting her striking body on display. The Hawkeye star shared some snaps on Instagram giving sultry vibes to her Instagram followers.
Keep scrolling to see Hailee's sultry moment.
The Pitch Perfect star modeled an eye-catching two-piece pink bikini. The pink string bikini held onto her captivating figure as she struck a sexy pose. The model's wet hair was styled to the back and the picture was captured from her head to her glutes, showing her slim waistline and firm glutes. She accessorized with gold bangles on each wrist, huge gold hoops, and matching rings. The actress gave sultry vibes as she put on her model face, driving fans into a frenzy.
The Wrong Direction singer gave another sultry pose in one of her Instagram uploads. The picture featured the model basking in the sun rocking a one-piece bikini. The one-shoulder bikini featured colorful stripes, huge cut-out detail at the midsection, a ring-opening at the center of the cleavage which held the upper part together, and high cut details at the bottom.
The model gave a sultry pose with both arms holding her hair, displaying the huge gold bangles on both arms. She paired her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings. Fans were quick to appreciate her beauty and captivating figure.
Hailee is into having "everything in moderation" including her diet. The model makes sure she eats when hungry and concentrates on taking in as much nutrition as possible to ensure proper training. In an interview with Women's Health, the music star outlined her lifestyle choices. For breakfast, she takes juice and oatmeal to get the fuel needed to work out. She eats a lot of fresh food and makes sure to always stay hydrated.
The actress partnered with Core Hydration and states it has served "as a reminder of the importance of staying hydrated and living that healthy lifestyle". The one thing she does not eat is beets. She makes sure her health and diet stay in moderation.
The 25-year-old model always ensures to stay active to maintain strong mental health. She works out with her father who is a personal trainer. The workout is not the only thing that keeps her active but the person she was working out with always served as an inspiration.
"He really sees my potential and he believes in me and he pushes me and knows what I am capable of,". Every workout session with her father always uplifted her mentally and physically.