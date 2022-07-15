Sydney Sweeney Is A Bombshell In A Sexy Bikini

Breakout TV star Sydney Sweeney is on cloud nine as she bagged two Emmy nominations for her supporting roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus. The two TV series became worldwide sensations during the Pandemic as her cast kept people entertained throughout the lockdown.

Two years after, Sydney's hard work has paid off and she's celebrating. Recently, she recreated a signature yoga pose while basking in the sunset.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.