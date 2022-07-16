R&B Star Ashanti Lists Her Long Island Mansion For $2.2M

Ashanti
Shutterstock | 2914948

Grammy-award-winning singer Ashanti has put her longtime home in the Long Island, New York area on the market for $2.2 million. 

The Baby singer, 41, whose given name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, listed the property earlier this month on July 2 for exactly $2,198,000. She has lived in the home since 2003 during the high waves of her music career. 

Located in the Old Westbury neighborhood, named the 18th richest ZIP code in the United States by Bloomberg in 2018, the stately brick Colonial-style residence sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac on 2 acres of land.

The elegant mansion was built in 1999 and hosts six bedrooms and 5.5 baths with grand family, living, and customary spaces stretched across 5,345-square-foot on two stories.

Let’s Got Inside

Inside Foyer
realtor.com | realtor.com

Entry onto the private residential property via the lengthy asphalt driveway bordered by lush green landscapes takes you through large double doors into the regal two-story foyer. Visitors are met with a grand curved staircase surrounded by taupe decorative wallpapered walls, a large hanging crystal chandelier, floor-to-ceiling marble columns, and russet-colored tiled floors.

To the side is a spacious, brightly lit living room outfitted with massive glass windows, a fireplace, recessed lighting features, and hardwood floors. Adjoining is the family room with another fireplace and harmonizing aesthetics with large double French doors leading to an outside patio with views of the heavy woodland backyard. 

Elsewhere on the main floor is the formal dining room furnished with a hanging crystal chandelier and hardwood floors. The kitchen is close, occupying a considerable space for an additional dining nook and breakfast bar with seating for 5. The design features hanging lights above the center island, tan brown-colored cabinetry, granite countertops, built-in stainless steel appliances, and tiled floors, complete with large glass windows and a door leading to the back patio. 

Welcome To The Second Floor 

Master Suite
realtor.com | realtor.com

The upstairs leads to a large landing area with spacious hallways swathed in hardwood floors. The Master suite, encompassing sitting and dressing areas, is well lit with numerous surrounding French windows and a chandelier. The luxe bath suite is outfitted with claret-colored marble tiles in the glass-enclosed shower area and enwrapping the soaking tub. Other highlights are an old Victorian-style vanity, marble columns, and chandelier.

The guest suites are all sizable spaces, each boasting sophisticated charm with well-endowed ensuite bathrooms offering dual vanities and state-of-the-art fixtures.

Other Home Amenities 

Kitchen
realtor.com | realtor.com

Also included in Ashanti's elegant mansion are a well-equipped office space, three-car garage, and motor court. In the expansive backyard are a pool, basketball play area, and patio allowing for comfortable dining and entertaining. The property features numerous garden areas, groves of great trees, and manicured lawns throughout the 2-acre landscape.

The home is located between the Long Island Expressway and the Jericho Turnpike and is about 25 miles east of Manhattan. Ashanti is a Long Island native and a longtime resident of the area. 

What's Ashanti Busy Doing These Days

Bath Suite
realtor.com | realtor.com

These days the chart-topping singer is busy attending book signings for the release of her new children's book, My Name Is A Story. It's Ashanti's first kids' book, inspired by her own struggles as a child and growing up with a unique name. 

More Music Too

Drone View
realtor.com | realtor.com

The R&B singer is also re-recording her self-titled debut album, Ashanti, which was released 20 years ago. The triple-platinum album featured some of her biggest hit songs, including Foolish, Baby, and Happy. The entertainer, who continues to perform across the globe, has sold almost 15 million records worldwide.

The multi-talented artist, who has starred in movies, namely Coach Carter and John Carter Must Die, also co-owns the tech company EQ Exchange.

