R&B Star Ashanti Lists Her Long Island Mansion For $2.2M

Grammy-award-winning singer Ashanti has put her longtime home in the Long Island, New York area on the market for $2.2 million.

The Baby singer, 41, whose given name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, listed the property earlier this month on July 2 for exactly $2,198,000. She has lived in the home since 2003 during the high waves of her music career.

Located in the Old Westbury neighborhood, named the 18th richest ZIP code in the United States by Bloomberg in 2018, the stately brick Colonial-style residence sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac on 2 acres of land.

The elegant mansion was built in 1999 and hosts six bedrooms and 5.5 baths with grand family, living, and customary spaces stretched across 5,345-square-foot on two stories.