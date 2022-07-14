Kristin Cavallari In Bikini Lounges On A Boat

Kristin Cavallari took some time to rejuvenate on Turks and Caicos Island. The reality TV star traveled with her children to the tropical island for a relaxing vacation. They swam in the sea and enjoyed boat cruises before retreating indoors for cool drinks.

Since her divorce from Jay Cutler, the 35-year-old has dedicated her life to being the best mother for her children so they won't feel the effects of separation. Earlier in the year, they went on a Winter getaway much like their Summer vacation.

