Kristin Cavallari In Bikini Lounges On A Boat

Close up of Kristin Cavallari smiling
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
chisom

Kristin Cavallari took some time to rejuvenate on Turks and Caicos Island. The reality TV star traveled with her children to the tropical island for a relaxing vacation. They swam in the sea and enjoyed boat cruises before retreating indoors for cool drinks.

Since her divorce from Jay Cutler, the 35-year-old has dedicated her life to being the best mother for her children so they won't feel the effects of separation. Earlier in the year, they went on a Winter getaway much like their Summer vacation.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

Twitter Back Online After Major Outage

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Hawaii

Thylane Blondeau Shows Off Legs In A Thigh-Skimming Dress

Vulnerable Democrats Skeptical Of Biden's Messaging On Inflation

'Best Television Experience': 'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel Joins 'Money Court' Season 2

Bucket Hats Are The New In-Thing

Cavallari stretched out on the boat's lounger wearing a white mini coverup dress over a black bikini. She covered her blonde hair with a bucket hat and sunglasses as she looked out to sea with her sons (Camden and Jaxon)'s legs peaking in the corner.

The mother of three also had a moment with her daughter, Saylor, by the poolside as they celebrated the 4th. Her mini-me matched her outfit in a long leopard print skirt and cropped white top.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Embracing Her 'New Body'

Kristin Cavallari in a strapless red dress
Shutterstock | 487966

Cavallari embraced the Summer heat in a tan strappy bikini with a deep V-neck top and hidden bottoms. She paired the bikini top with an asymmetrical mini skirt showing off her slender thighs and long legs.

Since embracing her body and grown woman weight, Cavallari has been more open about showing off her figure, and she used the opportunity to advertise gold jewelry pieces from Uncommon James.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

A Sunny Day By The Pool

Bucket hats have become Cavallari's go-to protective wear since the hot Summer began. The businesswoman enjoyed a cooling swim in her backyard pool wearing a white bikini. It consisted of a knotted bandeau top and thin-waist bottoms.

Cavallari embraced her inner child by styling her hair in a youthful pigtail underneath her tan bucket hat. The sunglass on her right hand confirmed that she had extra protective clothing despite not wearing it in the picture.

Coconuts On The Beach

Following her birthday celebration, Cavallari traveled to Los Cabos, Mexico for a private celebration. This time, she didn't take her children along so there were no mini-mes to photobomb her perfect shot.

Cavallari posed in a classic black bikini with a string bottom and halter neck top paired with black sunglasses and a nude hat. She tied her blonde hair into a ponytail and hoisted her coconut as she sat on the dining table with her legs crossed.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.