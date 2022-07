The New York Mets made a big statement when they beat the Atlanta Braves on the road and with ace Max Fried on the mound. They proved that they're nearly unbeatable when their bats are patient, and Max Scherzer is throwing heat.

The veteran hurler allowed just three hits and one run with nine strikeouts and 0 BBs over 7.0 IP at Truist Park, having one of his best performances of the season against one of the best offenses in baseball.