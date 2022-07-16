Lourdes Leon Stuns In Sleek Black Dress

She might be the child of a very famous pop star. Still, she maintains an independent spirit due to her upbringing, noting that her mother was a strict disciplinarian who placed a heavy value on education and making her own way. She even paid for her own college tuition, which is impressive considering her family's wealth.

She says the following in an interview, "We don't get any handouts in my family. Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There's no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, 'My kids are not going to be like this.'"

With five siblings, Lourdes is also the oldest and strives to set an example for how her brothers and sisters will go through life in the future.