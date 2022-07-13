Carrie Underwood's 'Pool-Ready' Bikini Body Is Goals

Carrie Underwood Up Close
It's not often that fans get to see Grammy Award-winning country singer Carrie Underwood in her swimwear but when they do she always looks stunning. During the pandemic, the singer had enough time for midday swims but this year, she's been busy with her pre-USA tour. From performing at her Vegas residency to sharing festival stages with Legends like Axel Rose from Guns N Roses, Underwood has had an eventful summer.

Preparing For Summer

Carrie Underwood on stage singing
Underwood looked fit in her mix-and-match bikini consisting of a floral red top and plain-colored red bottom. The bottom hung low on her waist giving a full view of her ripped abs while her selfie captured her bright smile. Underwood also covered her long, blonde hair with wide-brimmed floppy hat to keep the sun from hurting her eyes.

Together With Guns N Roses In London

"Together again…but this time in London and with a few more friends! ❤️ Thanks, @gunsnroses and your crew for welcoming me into your world like family. And thanks to all the fans who gave these legends the royal welcome that they deserve! I am but a fan who somehow managed to find her way on stage to have a moment of magic with her heroes! How did I get so lucky?"

Underwood reunited with Guns N' Roses for their London show and they had an electrifying performance. She spoke severally about how each performance is a dream come true for her as a fan.

Two Nights In A Row

Again, the country singer said she was lucky to spend two nights performing alongside her idols. She wore a reimagined country outfit designed in black and silver with fringes on the shorts. Underwood also styled her blonde hair in a big curl as a tribute to the Eighties rock and roll band.

She thanked the crew for the double opportunity and ended her caption saying she couldn't wait for the next time.

Get To Know Carrie

Close up of Carrie Underwood in a silver dress
When she arrived in the UK on the first of July, Underwood was excited to be in the European country for the promotion of her latest album, Denim and Rhinestones. The singer granted some interviews at major radio stations to talk about the making and significance of her album.

During her Absolute Radio Country segment, she played a game with the host, Baylen where she revealed her favorite drink as wine, her personality as chill, her favorite art as classic, country view as her favorite view, writing as her favorite hobby, blue as the favorite color, and favorite instrument as guitar.

