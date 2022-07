Schultz is one of the prime tight ends in the NFL and he should gauge plenty of trade interest around the league, assuming the Cowboys are unwilling to meet his price.

Nonetheless, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys could simply continue franchise-tagging him as he'd still be underpaid for years to come:

"There has been no progress in long-term contract discussions between the Cowboys and franchise-tagged TE Dalton Schultz. The two sides have not spoken in weeks, source said. Deadlines can spur action, but as of now, no deal is imminent as Friday's cutoff looms," Gehlken reported. "Without a multi-year deal by Friday at 3 p.m. CT, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz to spend year on $10.93 million tag, and he could be tagged again in 2023 at $13.12M. These figures are below market value; Browns TE David Njoku's new deal pays $13.69M annually."

But what if Schultz decides that enough's enough? What if he demands a trade? Let's take a look at the three teams that would make the most sense.