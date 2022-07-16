Olivia Wilde Stuns In Plunging Black Dress

Wilde loves staying fit, and in New York. That's easy peasy because if and when she can, she walks instead of taking her car or the stairs. The actress ensures she strikes a balance in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Wilde uses as many natural products as possible and eats healthy food often.

It is not always possible to stay 100% clean, so she tries her best to avoid junk foods. Wilde loves smoothies, especially almond butter smoothies. She says she finds green smoothie fans too intense. If the actress has some time, Wilde works out at home or sometimes goes to a class or studio.

She finds she has less time to do this and sneaks in for a quick workout. The actress also loves dancing, from ballet to hip hop. These exercises help the svelte star stay in shape and maintain the energy necessary to keep up her busy schedule.