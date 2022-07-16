Olivia brings added dimension to the classic LBD!
Olivia Wilde Stuns In Plunging Black Dress
Olivia Wilde Is Back In Black!
Olivia Wilde looked ravishing recently in a long, flowing, embellished black dress from Fendi. The floor-length, robe-like dress has long puff sleeves and a plunging neckline that shows off her milky white skin.
As one of Hollywood's established young directors, Wilde is slowly paving the way for a new generation of young women looking to work behind the scenes and change the entertainment industry's status quo.
Wilde's Ascent In Hollywood
The House actress was born on March 10, 1984, and has been in the industry for several years, working as an actress and writer. Wilde has starred in numerous movies and is a star in her own right.
Her Instagram account has a whopping 4.2 million followers! That is no small feat! Now that she has transitioned to working behind the scenes, she is receiving considerable praise for her abilities and is only getting started!
The Wilde Love Life
In 2003 when Wilde was 19, she married Italian musician and filmmaker Tao Ruspoli. The pair married secretly on an abandoned school bus with only two witnesses. In 2011, the couple announced their separation due to irreconcilable differences. The Life Itself actress then began dating the American comedian and actor Jason Sudeikis.
They got engaged in 2013 and had two children. The couple separated in November 2020, and in January 2021, Wilde began seeing pop star, Harry Styles. The two met while filming the movie Don't worry, Darling. They are still together and are one of the up-and-coming celeb couples making headlines in the press.
The Wilde Fitness Routine
Wilde loves staying fit, and in New York. That's easy peasy because if and when she can, she walks instead of taking her car or the stairs. The actress ensures she strikes a balance in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Wilde uses as many natural products as possible and eats healthy food often.
It is not always possible to stay 100% clean, so she tries her best to avoid junk foods. Wilde loves smoothies, especially almond butter smoothies. She says she finds green smoothie fans too intense. If the actress has some time, Wilde works out at home or sometimes goes to a class or studio.
She finds she has less time to do this and sneaks in for a quick workout. The actress also loves dancing, from ballet to hip hop. These exercises help the svelte star stay in shape and maintain the energy necessary to keep up her busy schedule.