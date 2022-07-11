NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Jakob Poeltl From Spurs For Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard & 1st-Round Pick

Poeltl would undeniably be a great addition to the Celtics. His potential arrival in Boston would help the Celtics improve their frontcourt depth and boost their performance on both ends of the floor. In Poeltl, the Celtics would be getting a very reliable scorer under the basket, a monster rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a legitimate floor spacer.

Last season, Poeltl averaged 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 61.8 percent from the field. While he's expected to serve as a backup in Boston, Poeltl could also step up and join the starting lineup when Horford or Williams III needs to rest or suffers an injury.