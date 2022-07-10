Hailee Steinfeld In Swimsuit Is Pitch Perfect

Hailee first came into the spotlight in a major way after performing flashlight in the 2015 movie Pitch Perfect 2. She made her first debut which also became a hit, 'Love Myself.' After that, she became a signee with Republic Records and again showed fans her musical prowess and songwriter.

Only a handful of young actresses in Hollywood can claim to be a triple threat, but Hailee has shown in only a few short years that she has the talent to be on the shortlist.

Her acting skills have created a spot for Hailee in Hollywood film, and in the past years, she has made numerous appearances in short films. She's also known for her incredible performance in True Grit, the film that earned her an Oscar nomination.