Carrie Underwood Stuns In Floral Print Dress

Carrie Underwood is one of the biggest names in pop music, and every now and then, she likes to remind herself and her fans about her humble beginnings.

Many of them have watched her grow into a young woman fresh off of American Idol into a worldwide singing sensation, with a slew of successful Billboard singles and albums under her belt.

As one of American’s sweethearts, Carrie is known for being very accessible and open with her friends, no matter what she may be going through. In one recent Instagram post, where she has more than 11.5 million followers, the songwriter posted a photo backstage in a floral print, floor-length, strapless gown.

With her blonde hair tousled on top of her head and a winning smile, Carrie was all smiles and looked every bit the superstar she is. Her fans were interested to know what she does to stay in shape, and Carrie’s workout comes down to commitment, priorities, and above all else, balance!