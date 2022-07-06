MLB News: Alex Rodriguez Comments On Yankees' Aaron Judge Contract Situation

The New York Yankees have a huge offseason ahead of them following the season. Superstar outfielder Aaron Judge will hit the free-agent market, and the Yankees will have to battle other teams for his signature.

Money isn't an issue for the Yankees. Historically, money has never been an issue. However, there are other teams who can afford Judge's salary demands these days. And some of those teams have competitive enough teams that make re-signing in the Bronx anything but a certainty.

Former Yankee Alex Rodriguez got in on the conversation with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post.