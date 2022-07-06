MLB News: Alex Rodriguez Comments On Yankees' Aaron Judge Contract Situation

Aaron Judge
Shutterstock | 189939508

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

The New York Yankees have a huge offseason ahead of them following the season. Superstar outfielder Aaron Judge will hit the free-agent market, and the Yankees will have to battle other teams for his signature.

Money isn't an issue for the Yankees. Historically, money has never been an issue. However, there are other teams who can afford Judge's salary demands these days. And some of those teams have competitive enough teams that make re-signing in the Bronx anything but a certainty.

Former Yankee Alex Rodriguez got in on the conversation with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Apples To Apples

Aaron Judge
Shutterstock | 189939508

During The Show Podcast, Heyman and Sherman likened Judge's potential exit from the Yankees to Carlos Correa and Freddie Freeman. Correa left the Houston Astros for the Minnesota Twins in March. Freeman left the Atlanta Braves for the Los Angeles Dodgers in March as well.

A-Rod, however, doesn't like those comparisons. He doesn't feel those situations are entirely comparable.

"The truth is, none of them are apples to apples. None of those players can compare to Aaron Judge," Rodriguez said.

A Special Connection

New York Yankees
Shutterstock | 189939508

A-Rod views the relationship Judge shares with the Yankees fans as part of the reason he should be priority number one starting in November. There isn't another player that fits in with the Yankees more than Judge, the former MLB All-Star opines.

"None of those players can compare to Aaron Judge. His size, his looks, his Madison Avenue appeal. So I do believe that the biggest ROI for the Yankees is keeping Aaron Judge versus any other player," Rodriguez said.

"And yes, the business will go on and the Yankees will always be the Yankees, but I don’t think they’ll find a player, since Derek Jeter, that connects to that fan base as much as Aaron Judge. And more importantly, it feeds the YES Network the star power that they so much need. This is a perfect storm - the most iconic player in our game today that’s lacking big, unique iconic players."

'A Perfect Storm'

New York Yankees
Wikimedia | Lepricavark

All in all, Rodriguez sees the relationship between player and team as one rarely seen around the league.

"This is a perfect storm - the most iconic player in our game today that’s lacking big, unique iconic players. And the most iconic franchise in the World, the New York Yankees," Rodriguez said.

A Bleak Forecast

Aaron Judge
Wikimedia | 唐貴台湾棒球好開示

Despite Rodriguez's view on Judge's meaning to the Yankees and New York, he isn't exactly optimistic that a deal will be reached. And it could be costly for the Bombers.

"There’s a marriage made in heaven, but they both gambled. I think this is going to cause the New York Yankees a fortune. It’s about 50% chance that he comes back to the Yankees," Rodriguez said.

