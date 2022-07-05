Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In 'Versace Moment' Minidress

Retired model and current British actress, Elizabeth Hurley is proof that you can take the girl out of the fashion world but you can't take the fashion from her. Despite making acting her career focus, the 56-year-old still makes a fashion statement everywhere she is - be it home or abroad.

Unfortunately, after an ankle sprain on set last Christmas, she stayed indoors for the better part of the holidays and earlier this year. After undergoing wellness therapy, she's finally making her rounds again from Rafaello's Summer party to updating her clothing brand.

Check out the rest below.