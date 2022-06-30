The Academy Award-nominated Hayek was initially a huge star in her native Mexico, where she starred in a famous soap opera. With aspirations for bigger roles and an opportunity to work in Hollywood, she moved to Los Angeles and started working with no contacts in the city to support her. Bit parts came here and there, but it was not until she began working with Robert Rodriguez did her star really begin to rise.

She gained Oscar recognition for her role in the film Frida in 2002, where she got nominated for the Best Actress Academy Award. Since then, she has featured in various hit films and received nominations and awards. A recent appearance alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger during the Super Bowl commercial as the Greek goddess Hera was seen by billions around the world and endeared her to a new generation.