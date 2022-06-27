NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Send Grayson Allen To Warriors For James Wiseman

Though it remains a big question mark if the Warriors are willing to give up Wiseman in the deal, Allen would undeniably be an interesting addition to the Warriors. His potential arrival in Golden State would boost the Warriors' backcourt depth, giving them another reliable scorer on their bench. With his ability to efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc and excel in an off-ball capacity, Allen would be a perfect fit with Coach Steve Kerr's offensive scheme.

The Warriors won't have a problem if Allen is just a regular-season type of guy. Having a player like him on their roster would help them preserve Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson's bodies before the real battle begins in the playoffs.