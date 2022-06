Rosenthal wrote a recent article for The Athletic, where the veteran MLB reporter takes to task the Tigers' approach to building a team and calls out what he calls "multiple failings by the organization."

In this piece, he revealed Avila's comments on this opt-out clause and the length of Hinch's contract, which was previously unreported.

"Avila said Hinch's contract includes no such clause," Rosenthal writes. "Hinch, in his second year with the club, has never said anything to indicate he plans to abandon his long-term commitment to the organization. His contract, according to sources, runs for five years, from 2021 to 2025."