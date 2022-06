A "special dress" for a special occasion, Cuoco wore the stunning gown at the Evening from the Heart Gala hosted by the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. "Love you John ♥️," she wrote on Instagram, dubbing the event "a special evening."

More photos of the look were shared by Cuoco's stylist, Brad Goreski, who said she was "looking just dreamy." As for her own post, it got plenty of love from fans and celebrity friends alike, with her new beau Tom Pelphrey leaving a heart in the comments.

Zooey Deschanel and Chrissy Metz also expressed admiration for the look, as did Steven Spielberg's daughter Sasha. "Oh, so just a living angel? GOT IT!" wrote GLOW's Jackie Tohn.

