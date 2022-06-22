Simone Biles Stuns In Sparkly Dress

Just because she is no longer training for the Olympics, doesn’t mean Simone does not remain committed to her physical fitness. Simone commits to working out 36 hours a week, six hours a day, and trains twice per day., an impressive amount for mere mortals! Before her workouts, she stretches every part of her body and performs circuit training, strength training, gymnastics, and endurance training. She can cope with her heavy training because supplementing it with a balanced diet. Her workout reminds many of the many years she trained across several Olympics, and she is known for being a true dynamo in the gym!