Simone Biles Stuns In Sparkly Dress

The most popular and decorated gymnast in the history of the sport, Simone Biles, aged 25, left her fans off dressed in a stunning glittery halter neck dress on her 25th birthday. Since retiring from gymnastics, Simone has become quite busy with her social media networks, regularly posting images and videos of her many travels and latest projects

Simone Brings Breathtaking Visuals In Halter Dress

While on vacation with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens in Turks and Caicos, Simone biles treated her 6.8 million Instagram fans to breathtaking visuals as her dress caught everyone's attention. The dress is an inspiration by Paris Hilton, a famous fashion icon. The look was one that her fans typically don’t see her in, so it was quite a surprise to see Simone looking so sleek and elegant.

Simone Is Engaged And Is Planning Her Big Day Now

Simone Biles and current NFL Player Jonathan Owens are engaged, and the two made the news public in a very cute way! They made this announcement on social media after Valentine's Day and the news quickly made its way through their social media accounts. The gymnast got engaged after dating Owens for a year and a half. The couples have wedding plans underway, set to be some time in 2023. Simone Biles doesn't have any children, but future Olympic gymnasts may be in the cards!

Simone Still Maintains A Truly Killer Fitness Routine

Just because she is no longer training for the Olympics, doesn’t mean Simone does not remain committed to her physical fitness. Simone commits to working out 36 hours a week, six hours a day, and trains twice per day., an impressive amount for mere mortals! Before her workouts, she stretches every part of her body and performs circuit training, strength training, gymnastics, and endurance training. She can cope with her heavy training because supplementing it with a balanced diet. Her workout reminds many of the many years she trained across several Olympics, and she is known for being a true dynamo in the gym!

What’s In Store For Simone Later This Year?

The four-time Olympic gold medalist has hinted she will appear in the final season of ABC's Television hit series Black-ish. Other guests that have appeared in the show include former USA first lady Michelle Obama, Civics A, Magic Johnson, and other Los Angeles Lakers members. She has yet to announce her plans for gymnastics, but working as an analyst may also be in the cards.

