The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Keyes admitted to abducting Samantha Koenig from the coffee stand and agreed to give police more details if they kept everything out of the press so that his young daughter wouldn't find out.

Police soon realized Keyes had killed many more people than just Samantha Koenig. He admitted he had killed at least seven others around the country, though it’s believed the number of victims killed by Keyes stands at 11 people.

The only other people he named were missing married Vermont couple Bill and Lorraine Currier.

Keyes planned murders ahead of time and did not have a specific victim profile, saying he killed both men and women.

He killed far from home, and he would pay only cash and turn off his mobile phone so that he couldn't be traced to that area. He never returned to the same area twice, which made it even more difficult to track him. He also put together "murder kits" which he hid sometimes years in advance in locations around the country so that he could use them when the time was right for him to kill once again.