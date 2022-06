French model Thylane Blondeau makes sneakers on skintight dresses a thing again with her Instagram post. The 20-year-old attended the Monaco Grand Prix alongside other French and American celebrities, including her fiancé Ben Attal and Naomi Campbell.

She supported Charles LeClerc, who finished fourth place driving Ferrari. Although Monaco wasn't the best race for the Monacan native, Blondeau had her fashion moment serving chic casual style in all-white.

