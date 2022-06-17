Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Bares Cleavage

Close up of Christina Aguilera wearing a bright red lipstick
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
chisom

Christina Aguilera shocked the fashion world with her interesting outfit choices at the Pride Festival. The pop star headlined the show and game out ready to impress, taking everything people love about the LGBTQIA+ community and fusing them into her outfits.

From a bedazzled strap-on to rocket bras and faux abs chest plates, Christina is the name on every fashion enthusiast's lips this week. Before her unforgettable Pride Festival performance, the singer released a new self-titled album, leaving her busy. The last time she (like almost every other person) had free time was during the pandemic.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

Brooke Burke Shares Workout Tricks For A Sculpted Body

Lindsey Vonn On Becoming A Champion Despite Mental Health Struggles

Hailee Steinfeld's Dating History: Her Rumored And Confirmed Ex-Boyfriends

'We Rise By Lifting Others': Nigerian Singer Davido Discusses Donating $600K To Orphanages

'The Key Is To Stay Busy': How 'Selling Sunset' Star Maya Vander Is Coping After Stillbirth

Relaxing During The Pandemic

Christina Aguilera in dress looking backward
Shutterstock | 673594

Even during the pandemic, Christina kept busy with projects, including the soundtrack of the Live-Action Mulan film. However, before the big announcement, she dropped a teaser in the form of a one-piece black Gucci swimsuit. The low-cut number revealed her full cleavage, and she added a chunky drop earring pair with a bright red matte lipstick to the mix. Her Gucci swimwear is similar to one Salma Hayek wore during the pandemic.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Making Fashion Headlines

Two years later, the singer is still booked and busy, and she made headlines with her festival outfits last weekend. Each piece had a unique design that left the crowd with jaws on the floor, but one combo fans can't stop talking about is her strap-on muscle suit! The Hulk bodysuit had a muscular upper body giving the singer's feminine curve a macho look which she topped with a strap-on dildo and thigh-high leather boots.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

'RHOA' Alum Kim Zolciak Shares Family Update

Embracing Her Authenticity

She closed the show with a bedazzled rainbow bodysuit representing the LGBTQIA+ flag. The bodysuit had a sheer long sleeve and a long train which she topped with a shimmer grey thigh-high boot and high ponytail. She thanked the crowd for their support, saying they let her be herself.

"We are beautiful, no matter what they say 🌈✨ Pride is the biggest representation of freedom and self expression. It means living your best life out loud, unafraid, fearless. These are all things that truly mean the world to me and have always been a part of my message and my music," she wrote.

Pride Collection By Christina Aguilera

Christina released a special Pride Collection Merch for her fans which was available for purchase at the Festival. Although they're not as extra as the pieces she wore on stage, they carry her personal touch. The collection includes a sweatshirt with her face printed, a neon long jacket, a sheer black bejeweled maxi dress, and more.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Salma Hayek Reacts to 'Eternals' Breaking Molds With A Super Hero Sex Scene

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends Anthony Davis To Warriors For Draymond Green, Jordan Poole & Jonathan Kuminga

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.