Search Ramps Up For Missing Ohio Woman After Backpack Found

Before any of her family members had a chance to report her missing to the police, a delivery driver found her backpack in an undisclosed subdivision not far from her home.

Montgomery police said the delivery driver dropped it off at their department, and then

Montgomery police delivered it to Alicia Kenny's home. Alicia’s phone, ID, and wallet were inside the backpack when it was handed over to the police.

Loveland police released a written statement this week stating that Alicia Kenny was last seen walking along Loveland Madeira Road in Symmes Township early Sunday morning and no foul play is suspected. They did not elaborate on what they thought happened to Alicia or why they are ruling out foul play at this point in time.

Investigators did not know who spotted her or what direction she was headed.