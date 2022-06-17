'I Just Had A Very Low Self-Esteem': Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Hearing Sexist Jokes

In Halftime, Lopez opened up about the sexual comments directed toward her and mostly made about her butt.

The judgments she got from the public and media could only be classified as sexual harassment, and no one should go through that whether they are famous or not.

One example of the harassment that Jennifer went through was during her interview with Billy Bush in 2002. Bush was one of those who thought it was okay to talk about Lopez's body, and he made that clear when he asked her, "How do you feel about your butt?" and if you are shocked like us, then you would like to know that Jennifer was shocked as well and replied to Bush's question saying, "Are you kidding me? You did not just ask me that."

She recalled how she faced these judgments when starting out, and especially when she wore her famous green Versace dress in 2000. Lopez said, "When I started working, the beauty ideal was very thin, blonde, tall, not a lot of curves. I grew up around women with curves, so it was nothing I was ever ashamed of."

And she shouldn't feel ashamed about her curves, just like no one should feel ashamed about how their body looks.