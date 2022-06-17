'I Just Had A Very Low Self-Esteem': Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Hearing Sexist Jokes

Sometimes you would like a celebrity so much that you would forget that they are humans and deal with the same problems that ordinary people go through. What Jennifer Lopez went through is one example of that matter.
We all love the 52 years old singer, actress, and dancer, and our love for her made us and people on social media furious about what the star went through.
We looked at Lopez's latest documentary called Halftime, and she didn't disappoint us! However, she made us sympathize with the harassment she faced from the media, and we would let you know what exactly happened to Lopez.