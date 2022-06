Hawkeye actress Hailee Steinfeld keeps her slim physique fit, and she flaunts it occasionally on the Gram. The 25-year-old was recently photographed with her friend Tommy Dorfman, 30, during their walk on the streets of New York.

While she wore a casual rolled-up striped shirt with light blue jean pants and black sunglasses, Dorfman wore a girly sleeveless dress. Steinfeld was also at the just-concluded Miami Grand Prix, mingling with superstars - Serena Williams, LeBron James, and Jamie Foxx.