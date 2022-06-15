Melissa Gorga And Husband Attend J.Lo's Netflix Documentary Premiere

Reality TV celebrity couple Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe stepped out for their friend Jennifer Lopez's Netflix Documentary premiere last week. Melissa and J.Lo have been friends for about five years following their first meeting at the actress' movie, Second Act, premiere in 2018.

Before their meeting, fans talked about their similar features and pushed for a collaboration of any sort. Eventually, they made it happen, and Melissa has shown support ever since, from making promotional videos for her romantic film Marry Me to attending the Halftime premiere.