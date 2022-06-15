NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Trade Pascal Siakam To Cavs For Jarrett Allen & Collin Sexton

One of the potential trade partners for the Raptors in the deal involving Siakam is the Cleveland Cavaliers. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical trade idea that the Raptors and the Cavaliers could explore in the upcoming offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Raptors would be offering Siakam to the Cavaliers in exchange for a trade package that includes Jarrett Allen and Collin Sexton.

Before they could execute the trade, the Cavaliers would need to convince Sexton to agree to a sign-and-trade deal that would send him to Toronto.