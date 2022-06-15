Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran power forward Pascal Siakam and his future with the Toronto Raptors. Though he's still considered an integral part of their rotation in the 2021-22 NBA season, most people believe that the emergence of reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes made Siakam expendable in Toronto. The Raptors may not be actively trading Siakam, but they are highly expected to move him if they are presented with the opportunity to improve their current roster.
NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Trade Pascal Siakam To Cavs For Jarrett Allen & Collin Sexton
Proposed Trade With Cavaliers
One of the potential trade partners for the Raptors in the deal involving Siakam is the Cleveland Cavaliers. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical trade idea that the Raptors and the Cavaliers could explore in the upcoming offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Raptors would be offering Siakam to the Cavaliers in exchange for a trade package that includes Jarrett Allen and Collin Sexton.
Before they could execute the trade, the Cavaliers would need to convince Sexton to agree to a sign-and-trade deal that would send him to Toronto.
Why The Cavaliers Would Make The Trade
The proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Cavaliers, especially if they want to become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference next season. It would enable them to swap two injury-prone players for an All-Star-caliber veteran in Siakam. He would be a massive upgrade over Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and Cedi Osman on the Cavaliers' wing.
Siakam would give them another reliable scorer next to Darius Garland, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, defender, and floor spacer. This season, he averaged 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Raptors Finally Acquire A Starting Center
Trading Siakam would be a tough decision for the Raptors, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a talented big man like Allen. The potential arrival of Allen in Toronto would provide the Raptors with the much-needed improvement in their frontcourt, giving them a starting-caliber center that perfectly fits the timeline of Barnes.
Allen may not be a floor spacer, but he's a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. In Allen, the Raptors would be getting a very reliable scorer under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a quality rim protector.
Raptors Take A Gamble On Collin Sexton
Bringing in Sexton to Toronto would be a huge gamble for the Raptors. Aside from the fact that he's still recovering from a torn meniscus that he suffered in early November against the New York Knicks, Sexton is also expected to demand a huge payday in the 2022 NBA free agency. However, when he's 100 percent healthy, he would undeniably be an intriguing addition to the Raptors.
Adding a scoring guard like Sexton could help the Raptors improve their offensive efficiency which ranks No. 16 in the league, scoring 109.6 points per 100 possessions. His arrival could also ease the burden on Fred VanVleet's shoulders in terms of playmaking and ball handling.