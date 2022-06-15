'The Kardashians' Star Kylie Jenner Shares Postpartum Journey

After becoming a mother of two, The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is working hard to rebuild her strength and body.

There is no gain if there is no pain! So in the months since welcoming her newborn son, Kylie has made significant progress in her fitness journey.

On Monday, June 13, the 24-year-old reality star shared some clips from her postpartum transformation on her Instagram Story as she hit the gym despite recent knee and back issues.

Keep scrolling for more details about her postpartum journey.