'The Kardashians' Star Kylie Jenner Shares Postpartum Journey

Kylie Jenner stares fiercely at the camera
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

After becoming a mother of two, The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is working hard to rebuild her strength and body. 

There is no gain if there is no pain! So in the months since welcoming her newborn son, Kylie has made significant progress in her fitness journey.

On Monday, June 13, the 24-year-old reality star shared some clips from her postpartum transformation on her Instagram Story as she hit the gym despite recent knee and back issues.

Keep scrolling for more details about her postpartum journey.

The Latest

Justin Bieber's Charitable Endeavors Prove He Cares Deeply

Carrie Underwood Shares Journey To A Healthy Diet

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Leggy Floral Dress

Xavier Scruggs Shows Love For Uconn and Stanford College Baseball Super Regional

MMA News: Mike Tyson Shares His Advice To Conor McGregor Regarding UFC Return

'No Day Off'

"No days off!" Kylie captioned a photo of herself in activewear as she shared a peek into her workout routine.

While the "No day off" photo of Kylie may look like she's already got her body back, she previously admitted she has not been having it easy at the gym.

"I have been dealing w tons of back & knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts," she wrote alongside a video of herself on the treadmill, "but I am on a mission to get strong again," she captioned the video.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Workout Chronicles

Kylie Jenner Hugging Travis Scottat event
Shutterstock | 1595156

Kylie has been recording her workouts since she and Travis Scott welcomed their second child a few months ago. She shared a photo of her core in April, writing, "My abs over here trying to make a comeback finally." As for her go-to exercise routine, the makeup mogul shared later that month that it is a combination of walking and Pilates.

"Gained 60lbs again this pregnancy," Kylie also wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of herself walking on a treadmill before she detailed that she is currently "down 40lbs 🙏🏻."

Kylie and Travis are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Salma Hayek In Bikini Dances On Tables

Brie Larson In Bikini Flaunts Abs And Bruises

Kylie Encouraged Other Moms

Kylie Jenner in low cut orange dress
Shutterstock | 564025

Kylie's postpartum journey shows she has been kind to herself as she regains control of her body. As a result, she encouraged other parents to treat themselves with the same kindness.

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually," Kylie said. "It's just crazy and, yeah, I didn't wanna just get back to life without saying that because…we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us but it hasn't been easy for me either. It's been hard, and I just wanted to say that."

Focusing On The Beauty Of Childbirth 

Kylie Jenner stuns in a silver sheer gown
Shutterstock | 1296406

The socialite also reminded her followers that it's okay not to be okay, as she shunned unnecessary pressure after birth. 

"I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy," she continued, "and we have to stop putting on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth."

The Kardashians star's numerous fans are proud of her and applaud her for being so open about her postpartum experiences.

Read Next

Must Read

Demi Rose In Bikini Is 'Thirsty'

Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Takes 'Dance Break'

Salma Hayek In Bikini Dances On Tables

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress At Bulgari Event

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.