Jessica Simpson Stuns In Leggy Floral Dress

Earlier this year, former teen sensation Jessica Simpson announced that she earned the rights to her name again after years of a legal battle. The now-married businesswoman left entertainment after an arduous substance abuse journey and turned her life around.

Today, she runs a successful clothing line Jessica Simpson Collection and her parents and three children, while balancing that with her happy marriage. Naturally, fans were curious about how Simpson changed her life and became a better version of herself, and she shared some of that with Footwear News.