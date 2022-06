Considering that the Green Bay Packers lost Davante Adams this off-season, it was best for them to retain Allen Lazard. Allen Lazard is certainly not the same type of wide receiver as Davante Adams, but he's more than serviceable and can give the Packers some added depth.

During the 2021 season, he had 40 receptions for 513 yards and also had eight touchdowns. With Aaron Rodgers deciding to come back to Green Bay this season, he should be able to continue finding success. He's likely going to have to fill in a bigger role with Davante Adams leaving.