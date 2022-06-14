NFL Rumors: Dolphins Offered Former Saints Coach Sean Payton $100 Million

The Dolphins were weighing up potential compensation for the Buccaneers and Saints and even requested permission to interview Payton, when the bombshell dropped. Their former head coach, Brian Flores, sued the team for racial discrimination following his firing. Also among the allegations was a claim that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores $100,000 to purposely lose games in 2019.
These allegations put the kibosh on any sort of deal Payton-Brady union. Payton went into retirement, and Brady retired briefly before unretiring to play one more season in Tampa.
Flores, now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff, is focused on the here and now of his situation with the Dolphins. “I try to live in the moment and not think about things that have happened in the past or really look too far into the future,” he told the media.