NFL Rumors: Dolphins Offered Former Saints Coach Sean Payton $100 Million

The deal to bring the 58-year-old coach to Miami actually involved another piece of the puzzle: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

According to Dave Hyde of the Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins were attempting to bring Payton in with the future Hall of Fame quarterback. It was a union that almost came to pass when Brady was a free agent prior to the 2020 season. Dolphins owner-in-waiting Bruce Beal even recruited Brady and Payton himself, Hyde noted.

Payton's five-year, $100M contract would've made him the highest-paid head coach in the NFL. His deal would've been the second $100M contract for a head coach, following Jon Gruden's pact with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018.