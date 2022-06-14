Newly inducted Hall of Fame Olympian Lindsey Vonn stopped in Utah to pick up her three pups for a family vacation sometime last week. The businesswoman, who'd adopted a third dog following the death of her Labrador, prioritizes her pets and decides they deserve a treat for being loyal companions.
Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Enjoys Vacation With Pets
Blessed Days With The Gang
The retired athlete shared a video of herself and three dogs swimming in the ocean. She wore a nude bikini and tied her hair in a messy bun, while the pups wore bright-colored life jackets as they swam and played.
In the final video image, Vonn paddled a waterboard, showing off her toned physique with one of the dogs seated between her legs. She wrote that spending every day with her pups is a blessing and added the soundtrack to compliment her submission.
Every Dog Gets A Special Moment
Lucy isn't the only superstar in the family, as seen in this four-slide post. Vonn also shared an intimate riding moment with Leo (the eldest) as she captained her vacation boat. The duo enjoyed their private ride on the sea without Lucy's diva ways or Jade's quiet demeanor. Jade joined the family when Bear (the Labrador) died earlier this year.
Engraving Her Name In History
Vonn earned the honor of joining the Hall of Fame for Olympic and Paralympic Athletes in the USA last week. Her achievement as a three-time medalist (including one Gold) under the Team USA banner didn't go unnoticed.
The 37-year-old also has four World Cup globes, 8 World Championship Medals, ad more wins to her name as an alpine skier.
In her celebratory post, she wrote,
"Honored to be inducted in the Hall of Fame along side such incredible athletes and contributors to sport. It has always been a privilege and an honor to represent my country in the Olympics."
Taking Rehab A Day At A Time
Vonn gave a health update to her fans following her knee surgery. Because returned to working out and performing adrenaline-pumping activities, many of them worried about her rehab. She, however, assured them that all was well saying,
"[She's] still trying to get stronger but keeping with my rehab routine after surgery… making progress 🙏🏻💪🏻"
She joined her longtime friend, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on a fitness journey for his campaign Outworked by No One for Project Rock and Under Armour. He also testified about her tenacity when working out and how admirable it was.